From Gyang Bere, Jos

Federal lawmaker representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom in the House of Representatives Hon Simon Mwadkwon has admonished Nigerians to be more patriotic and unite in promoting peaceful co-existence as the country marks its 61st independence Anniversary.

Mwadkwon, in a statement in Jos, said that despite the diversity of Nigerians and the numerous challenges confronting the country, Nigerians must work collectively towards achieving national unity, peace, prosperity and development.

‘Nigeria is going through a lot and only a united force, genuine patriotism and love for one another can make the nation overcome its numerous hurdles.

‘These are not the best of times for the nation, but together we can make the country a better place.

‘The problems affecting Nigeria are conquerable and the future holds greater opportunities for Nigeria if the right things are done.’

Mwadkwon admonished Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers, be optimistic and woke towards a more united, safer, secured and prosperous nation.

He assured his constituents of more and robust empowerment and Legislative engagements that will have a direct impact on them.

‘I will not relent, my priority has always been human capital development through strategic and result-oriented empowerment,’ he stated.

He urged government and security agencies to rise to their cardinal responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

He called on citizens to always be security conscious and ensure they provide intelligent information to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.