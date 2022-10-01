From Kenneth Chiedozie

The need for collective responsibility on the path of both the political class and the electorates has been stressed by the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Uche Ekwunife, PhD. Ekwunife, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party stated this while congratulating Nigerians as the nation marks her 62nd Independence Anniversary.

Ekwunife recognises this year’s celebration as significant, particularly as Nigerians prepare to elect their leaders in the next few months. She notes that the election cycle is an opportunity for citizens to objectively evaluate the performance of their elected public officials and vote conscientiously.

While calling for prayers ahead of the polls, the candidate of the PDP in 2023 Anambra Central elections stresses the need for the federal government and indeed all stakeholders to work towards giving Nigerians a free, fair and credible election.

The 9th Senate lawmaker called on the Federal Government to use the opportunity of this year’s Independence anniversary to take steps that will further unite Nigerians.

In a statement she personally signed on Saturday Ekwunife rallied for more efforts towards ensuring that all parts of the country are given a true sense of belonging in line with the ideals of our founding fathers.

Part of the statement reads;

“The federal lawmaker equally identifies women and youth participation in governance as necessary in addressing the general challenges of inclusiveness in governance. She further urges the government to vigorously tackle the insecurity situation in the country while asking the citizens to be alive to their civic responsibilities.

“Ekwunife notes that addressing the challenges of youth unemployment is essential to building a peaceful and unified nation. She states that the level of youth unemployment in the country is alarming, and if left unchecked can have serious social repercussions, particularly when the unemployed youths lack hope of a better future.

“Ekwunife encourages governments at all levels to remain committed to building a nation where every citizen regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion or class will have the opportunity to thrive.

The Senator extended her good wishes to the good people of Anambra Central Senatorial District, Anambrarians and Nigerians wishing them a Happy Independence Day celebration and prayed for God’s blessings upon the Nation.

