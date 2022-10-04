By Sunday Ani

As Nigeria marks 62 years of her Independence, the Lagos State House of Assembly urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene and arrest the growing challenge of poverty across the country. The call was made on Tuesday during the House plenary session.

The House also urged the federal lawmakers to take a second and critical look at the calls fiscal federalism and devolution of powers by some well meaning Nigerians.

Speaker of the House, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the plenary, noted that the country had enjoyed relative unity since Independence, even as he lamented that the peace and unity in the country had, over time, been affected by different challenges.

“We call on the Federal Government to work on how to eradicate poverty and insecurity as well as do what would make the people live a happy life.

“We also want to urge the National Assembly to put more efforts to bring about the devolution of powers and fiscal federalism, so that Nigeria will be better than what it is right now,” Dr. Obasa said.

The House also observed a minute silence in honour of the founding fathers of the nation who have long joined their ancestors.

However, the House also read for the third time and passed the bill for a law to establish human organs and tissue harvesting and transplantation agency.