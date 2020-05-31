Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Bishop, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Onitsha, Rt. Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria was tending towards a failed state.

He gave the damning verdict in his address at the 18th Annual Diocesan Synod 2020 held at St Andrew’s Methodist Cathedral, Awada, Onitsha, noting that the government was merely preoccupied with money sharing.

He particularly expressed concern that Boko Haram insurgency had become a daily malady to Nigerians, while Fulani herdsmen had unofficially legalized the use of guns in the country. According to him, women could no longer go to farms without being in the company of men folks. He described the influx of Almajirai into the South as a menace that needed to be curtailed.

The Bishop, therefore, challenged the South East Governors to be more proactive in dealing with the rising security challenge.