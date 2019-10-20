Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, has said that Nigeria is at a vantage position to become one of the world’s top industrial hubs.

According to him, Nigeria withholds over 55 unidentified mineral resources that are capable of producing enough foreign earnings.

Ogah stated this recently at a dinner organised by the World Bank, assisted by Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification project (MINDIVER) in honour of the World Bank representative, Michael Stanley, who was in the country on a visit to the Ladi Kwali Pottery Centre for sight-seeing.

“We are now facing the fourth revolution which is all about minerals. What remains now is for us to discover all the minerals that are needed and focus on them.

“We have over 55 of them already, and there are more. And they are all needed for the fourth revolution. I can assure you that Nigeria will become not only the giant of Africa but of the world,” he posited.