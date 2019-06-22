Bimbola Oyesola, Geneva, Switzerland

Nigeria has been elected Chairman of the Government Group made up of all the regional groups of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for the year 2019 – 2020.

The Nigerian Permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Audu Kadiri, was elected during the 108th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), held from 10-21 June, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nigeria was the Vice-Chairman of the Government Group in 2018-2019 and as a policy of the ILO, the Vice-Chairman automatically becomes the Chairman the next year.

The role of the Chairmanship of the Government Group is to put up strategic plans and coordinate all government members of the ILO during the tenure.

Also elected as the Vice-Chairman of the Government Group was Brazil.

Lesotho was also elected as the Chairman of the Governing Body (GB) for the year 2019-2020.

In another development, Uganda is to host the 46th African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) Governing Council Meeting in 2020.

The country accepted to host the meeting during the 45B ARLAC Governing Council meeting for Honourable Ministers for Labour/Employment and Manpower Issues in Anglophone Africa, held Thursday, 20th June, 2019 at ILO headquarters, Geneva Switzerland.

The current Chairperson of ARLAC/Honourable Minister of Labour of Zimbabwe, Honourable Dr. Sekai Nzenza, while addressing her colleagues at the meeting, said the Head office of ARLAC is located in Zimbabwe and the last ARLAC Governing Council Meeting was held in February, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.

She said ARLAC in the past 45 years has made significant progress in the development of ARLAC programmes, adding that the current re-engineering of the Centre is a major milestone towards modernising it into the 21st century standards.

According to her, training is necessary to promote Future of Work.She added that ARLAC is working hard to provide quality training to member States at various levels.

She stated that the Theme of 45th Session is “Career Readiness in a Changing World”.

Dr. Nzenza encouraged member States to send nominees to benefit from the training offered by ARLAC, which are in three Tiers – Certificate, Diploma/Degree, and Masters levels.

The Director-General, National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr. Akor Kashim, was the Nigerian leader of the delegation to the 45B ARLAC Minister’s meeting.

Uganda is also to host a technical meeting to develop strategy to promote an exchange views on the further Development and Implementation of the Integrated Strategy to address Decent Work Deficits in Tobacco Sector, scheduled for 3-5 July, 2019, in Kampala, Uganda.