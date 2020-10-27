Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria and Bangladesh would consolidate their mutually rewarding relationship.

He gave the assurance when he received the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Shameen Ashan, in a fareware event held virtually.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari congratulated the envoy on “the strides you have attained on the relationship between our two friendly countries.

“We will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation, and in many other areas, will continue,” Buhari said.

The outgoing High Commissioner thanked Nigeria for the support he received in about two-and-a-half years he spent in Nigeria, noting that bilateral relations between the two countries had improved tremendously, with many Memoranda of Understanding signed and others still in the works.

“Over 60 delegates visited Nigeria from my country for different purposes during my tenure. I and my wife will miss beautiful Nigeria,” Ashan said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has declared that the era of financial recklessness in the military was over, noting that he had blocked all leakages to ensure judicious utilisation of scare resources.

Buratai stated this while declaring a two-day workshop on asset declaration organised by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), yesterday in Abuja. He said officers in charge of any responsibility must declare their assets in line with the CCB in a bid to stem corruption.

Aside urging participants to take the workshop seriously so that they would impact the knowledge on other officers, the army chief, promised to always reward officers who distinguish themselves in the discharge of their duties especially in the area of financial prudence.

“Every personnel with the army entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the primacy of asset declaration and code of conduct for public officers and comply with all its provision and requirements.