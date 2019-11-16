Bangladesh High Commissioner for Nigeria, Shameen Ahsan, announced that both countries will soon sign an agreement in the area of agriculture.

Ahsan, who spoke at a bilateral business forum in Lagos said it was necessary to create a better link to promote business activities between the two nations.

It is very important to interact with members of civil society to create a better understanding and dispel misconceptions, he said.

In this regard, he said that the agricultural agreement would provide a key platform for sharing best practices between the two countries.

For his part, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Lagos, Babatunde Ruwase, revealed that both nations had expressed interest in expanding bilateral relations.

The Bangladesh Tariff Commission in 2014 prepared a feasibility study for the benefits of signing a preferential trade agreement with African states and recommended Nigeria and Mali to be the first countries to sign such agreements, he recalled.

In that regard, he urged Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to also invest in new technologies, food processing, clothing production and industrial sectors of the Nigerian economy.(NAN)