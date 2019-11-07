Bunmi Ogunyale

United Bank of Africa (UBA) and their Fidelity Bank counterparts lead their respective groups after Week Two round of matches at the ongoing 2019 season of the Nigeria Bankers Games holding at the YabaTech Sports Complex.

The match day, which hosted four exciting matches was graced by dignitaries, including Babatunde Rufai – Team Manager, Risk Research Analyst, Fidelity Bank, Isaac Akhere – Head Retail Account, Fidelity Bank, Austin Ihenyen – Team Manager, UBA, Olayinka Ijabiyi, Head Branch Manager – First Bank, Bayo Aderoju – Sector Team Lead, Sterling Bank, Morakinyo Oyewo – Commercial Banking Unit Head, Sterling Bank, Dare Sobajo – Head Performance and Talent Management, Sterling Bank, and Hall of Famers – Eric Iruh and Vivian Ezewonkwu.

The first match saw Sterling Bank take on 2018 finalists, Fidelity Bank. Goals from John Kadiri and Victor Jideonwo ensured Fidelity Bank won.