Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Methodist Church Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to rescue the nation from the precipice by freeing it from the grip of economic dire strait and insecurity.

The Diocese of Ibadan and Onitsha, at separated meetings at the weekend, frowned on what they called poor political governance which they said is pushing the country into a failed state.

The Diocese of Ibadan, after its 57th annual synod, said Nigeria has remained a third-world country because the politics in the nation has been bastardised by deformed structure.

It said Nigeria could only grow and develop where good governance and policies, comprehensive adherent to the rule of law, justice, equity, fairness and developmental plans, are upheld.

The position of the church was contained in a communique jointly signed by Archbishop Olumuyiwa Odejayi; the Lay President, Dr. Ademola Idowu; and synod secretary, Very Rev’d Olumide Aluko.

“Synod advised that politics in Nigeria can only grow and develop where good governance and policies are upheld. Comprehensive adherent to the rule of law, justice, equity, fairness and developmental plans is the only way to realise peace and progress in the nation,” it said.

It frowned at the spate of killings across the nation, particularly in Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Plateau and Zamfara States, saying the resultant death of many innocent and hopeless Nigerians, destruction of valuable property, displacement of many families and so on, leave more to be desired.

“Synod is of the view that the Federal Government and the security agents should step up their actions by putting proactive and preventive measures to forestall similar occurrences. Synod would want to see religious and traditional leaders preach peace, religious tolerance and sanctity of human life to their subjects.

Synod also wants the perpetrators and culprits of insecurity and killings be made to face the full wrath of the law,” this communique stated.

On economic challenges besetting progress of the country, the synod aligned with the general opinion that Nigeria is “currently battling with serious socio-economic challenges that have led us to economic recession in spite of the government denials. The synod equally identified losses of jobs as steering from the fold-up of many manufacturing companies from the country.

On its part, the Onitsha Diocese declared Nigeria as a failed state citing the economy, security, education and effective governance in which it claimed the country is wanting.

Bishop of Onitsha Diocese, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha Bishop Onuagha said after the 17th annual diocesan 2019 synod said from East to West, North to South, the security situation is nothing to write home about, citing kidnappings, Boko Haram insurgency and the activities of the Fulani herdsmen as the indices that justified his position.

“The mayhem caused by these developments in the nation cannot be overemphasized. The newest problem now is the banditry in Zamfara State. With all these criminalities at hand, where is this nation heading for? How can our economy improve when we do not have security of lives and properties in place?” he queried.

On the recently concluded general elections in Nigeria, the cleric said the political class had shown they were not prepared for anything.

He said the elections took almost the budget of all the states in the federation put together with nothing impressive coming out of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has urged the Federal Government to tackle the lingering state of insecurity and revive the economy as well as increase stability and fund generation in the country.

The church drew attention to the agony that the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu has inflicted on her immediate family and wider society and called on government not to relent in its efforts to rescue her and the remaining Chibok girls and others in similar captivity of the Boko Haram Islamic sect unhurt.

Bishop of Kwara Diocese of Anglican Church, Rev. Sunday Adewole spoke at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara State during the third session of the 15th synod of the church. Theme of the synod was: “The renewed assurance of his prescence.”

the clergyman noted: “With utmost concern, the lingering insecurity in our country characterised by unprovoked attacks, kidnapping by armed bandits who exploit Nigerians for their clandestine and illicit acts. We also note with curious relief the present state of near-absence of herdsmen menace, praying that this will be permanent and genuine closure to such troubles.”