The 2021 Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) Super Four has been scheduled to hold from Thursday to Saturday at the Murtala Square in Kaduna.

The National Coordinator, Mahmud Hadejia, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kaduna, said the participating teams are KADA BSC, Kwara BSC, Kebbi BSC, and Smart City BSC

Kebbi BSC will lock horns with Smart City BSC in the first match on Day one, while hosts, KADA BSC will slug it out with Kwara BSC to round off the day.

Day two will see Kwara BSC take on Kebbi BSC in the first match, while KADA BSC will slug it out with Smart City BSC in the second game.

Kwara BSC will take on Smart City BSC in the opening match of day three, while an epic battle between KADA BSC and Kebbi BSC will draw the curtains on the Super 4.

The matches are billed to kick off by 3:30pm daily.

Hadejia, who is also the President of African Beach Soccer Union, said that with the facility in place, Kaduna State stands the chance of hosting next year’s Super 4.

He said many states were also bidding to host next year’s Super 4 but Kaduna State stood a better chance.

“We will announce the winners of the bid at the end of the Super 4 on July 31,” he said.

Hadejia said that the league kicked off in Lagos in April, had three rounds in Kebbi and Kwara, and would be rounded off in Kaduna.

He said that making it out to the Super 4 in Nigeria was a big achievement.

The coordinator commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for approving the league, adding that it would be an annual event.

He commended the Kaduna State Government for partnering with the league and providing logistics.

“We have been having the support of the Kaduna State Government; we appreciate what the state government has done.

“We will also tell the whole world that Kaduna is a peaceful state and a good place to be,” he said.

He also commended the media for giving publicity to Beach Soccer.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports Development, Kaduna State, Mahmud Yamusa, said that the state was proud to be hosting the maiden edition of the Beach Soccer Super 4.

He explained that sports development required the collaboration of governments and other critical stakeholders.

Yamusa appealed to the league board to give the state the opportunity to host the event again in 2022.

” I want Kaduna State to host the beach soccer in 2022, and if given the opportunity, by then, the Murtala Square would have been completed, where all sporting facilities will be located,” he said.

In his remarks, Chairman of Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association, Musa Nimrod, urged participants to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship that the game of beach soccer is known for.

“I want us to love ourselves. It is not like any other sports. I want you all to love yourselves. Today, we are all united as winners,” he said. (NAN)

