From Fred Itua, Abuja

Nigeria has won this year’s right to host the 9th edition of Miss Heritage Global pageant.

President, Entertainment Economic Africa Group, Musa Ibrahim Mantu, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, hailed the federal ministries of Communications and Digital Economy; Information, Culture and Tourism; Industry, Trade and Investments; Special Duties and the National Lottery Trust Fund for partnering his group to host the event, saying it would provide the platform for the country to showcase its culture to the world.

He said Nigeria was able to secure the hosting right in spite of fierce lobbying by countries like Vietnam, Russia and others who saw the economic potential in hosting the event.

“This is a 10-day event, starting from September 30 when the Economic Summit will take place, then meetings with ambassadors of participating countries which would culminate in the coronation of the winner on the last day,” Mantu said.

He said the event would exhibit multi-diverse cultures from across the world, with a target of over 100 million viewers.

President, Miss Heritage Global, Ndlanda Shabangu, said the event would showcase the tangible and intangible heritage of the contestants.

He said the magnitude of the event can be compared to the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture FESTAC ‘77 which held in Lagos with over 50 countries.

He said the 9th edition of Miss Heritage Global, tagged, #AbujaToTheWorld, would see participants from 60 countries, including Japan, France, US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Ghana and several other African countries.