One of the cultural programmes Nigerians can expect this year is a major exchange between the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Kingdom of Belgium.

Belgium’s ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Daniel Dorgent categorically stated the need to come together and work on projects which will be of mutual benefit to both nations via presentations of fashion exhibitions, music and dance, art and crafts, cultural festivals amongst other noble initiatives. The envoy revealed this while on a visit to the NCAC soliciting collaboration from Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General of the Council.

Dorgent said Nigeria is a country with great potentials, adding, “We stand to benefit from some of these interesting potentials.”

He was also quick to state that the project could involve Nigerians and Africans in the diaspora. On his part, Otunba Runsewe promised to provide the necessary logistics like venue, publicity and security to ensure a successful outing.

Runsewe observed that Nigeria and Belgium have a long relationship in sports while sharing mutually beneficial economic ties with no less than 40 Belgian companies doing extremely well in Nigeria.

The NCAC chief stated: “As far back as 1984, over 11 Nigerian professional footballers plied their trade in the Belgian league. You will recall also that in the last Olympic, Nigeria and Belgium played the volleyball final.”

Speaking further, Runsewe added that “As a body, we have collaborated with India, Korea, Iran, Bangladesh and China. For your exhibition, we will put in our best to ensure the programme meets international standards.”

The meeting ended with the exchange of promotional materials between the two nations.