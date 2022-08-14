From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has tasked Nigerian youths to take back their country, insisting that the country is their own.

He also said that he is well prepared to pull Nigeria out of its present pitiable predicament.

The former Anambra State governor said this yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, while commissioning a new state secretariat of the party donated by one of his supporters, Dr Libo Akwara.

Obi, who said that he was happy that the people are now more anxious to overhaul the leadership of the country in the 2023 presidential elections, added that the country cannot continue the way it is.

He said that he is well prepared to redirect leadership and pull it out of its present pitiable predicament and hand it over to the youths and the other citizens who had borne the brunt of bad leadership all the while.

He said: “As you know, campaigns have not started. So, I am not here for campaigns. I am here to receive from a wonderful supporter, who gave us this building to support our Labour movement.

“We have not started campaigns. When campaigns start, we will come and we will be able to tell you what we are going to do. But one thing we will assure you is that our journey is not a normal campaign. We are bringing back Nigerians to take back Nigeria.”