Nigeria and Benin Republic have agreed to invite private sector to run the Seme/Krake Joint Border Post to facilitate trade between the two countries and the sub-regional communities.

This is contained in a communique released after the Ministerial Meeting on the Operationalisation of the Seme/Krake Joint Border Post held at the location (Abidjan-Lagos Corridor) by Mr Eric Ojiekwe, Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation.

The two countries also agreed to address the challenges mitigating against the smooth operation of the border post.

The challenges, the two countries said, would be addressed within two years.

The two countries also signed a Bilateral Agreement on the Operationalisation of the Joint Border Post by the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, on behalf of the Nigerian government.

Meanwhile her counterpart, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni, signed on behalf of the Republic of Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in October 2018, the Joint Border Post was inaugurated by the Presidents of the both countries.

The 17-hectare site was funded by the European and multilateral contributions totaling 18.3 million euro, and is equipped with state-of-the-art scanners, weighbridge and modern offices for customs and immigration officials.