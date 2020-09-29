Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has said Nigeria is better as one nation than for it to break up into smaller nations, saying the current corporate existence makes Nigeria the giant of Africa.

Besides, Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, implored well-to-do Nigerians, particularly youths, to invest in projects capable of empowering the people and generating employment for the unemployed population in the society, calling on the rich to use their wealth to embark on businesses and investments that would generate multiplier effects and impact on the lives of the people around them.

They spoke at the inauguration of Bayse One Brick House Hotel, Samonda, built by a former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the 2019 APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to commemorate his 50th birthday, in Ibadan, yesterday.

Deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, also commissioned Peculiar Golf View Estate, Onireke GRA, Ibadan on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also built by Adelabu to mark his 50th birthday.