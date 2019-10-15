Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has attributed the poor socio-economic and political situation in Nigeria to the inadequate participation of women in active politics.

He insisted that the economic situation of Nigeria can only improve with equal representation of women in the polity of Nigeria.

The Speaker spoke in Abuja, at the weekend, while delivering keynote address at women in politics dialogue forum organised by women in management business and public service in Abuja.

He promised to propose special women victory fund in the next National Executive Committee (NEC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), to identify and support capable women who are willing to participate in active politics.

He said: “Women participation in elected office prioritises policies which focus on the key development indicators of quality of life, community, family, and protection of the most vulnerable in our society.

“It is also evident that socio-economic advancement for women will not be achieved to the extent we desire and at the pace we expect until women have equal seat at the political table where the grand decisions of nationhood are made.”

He urged women who are yet to identify with a political party to endeavor to do so and be active, as that is the only way to get involved.

Meanwhile, the Kogi state governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, blamed women for their poor representation in the political arena.

She said: “The power to make more women active in politics resides in the women themselves. We have the population, knowledge, capacity and other advantages. So nothing should stop us.”