Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria has bided to host Anthony Joshua’s next fight as the World champion aim to unify the heavyweight division titles.

According to frontline boxing promoter John Wirt, Nigeria must beat the United Kingdom, Las Vegas, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in order to host the epic battle in the country.

“We feel that we are very close. Indeed this is backed up by the parties extending the negotiating period to January 31. “Things got pushed back due to the holidays and vacations and the resulting delays in obtaining the information we need from the various sites to be able to compare offers. But things have been moving very quickly the last couple of weeks and we hope to be able to formally announce something by the end of the month.

“We’ve had bids from the UK, Las Vegas, New York, Nigeria, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The favoured destination is the one that will be the most profitable.”

Joshua often visits Nigeria, the nation of his parents, and bringing a big fight to Africa has long been an ambition of his. Kubrat Pulev meanwhile recently indicated the showdown would go to Turkey.