From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has lamented the spate of insecurity, economic hardship and unemployment, with the submission that the country is bleeding.

Kwankwaso said the operators of government lacked how to govern a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like Nigeria.

He spoke, yesterday in Abuja, during the unveiling of his running mate, Isaac Idahosa, for the 2023 elections.

He said: “The sad reality is that our country is bleeding from several and severe wounds inflicted on it either as a result of the incompetence and insecurity of the operators of government or the total lack of understanding of how to govern a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like our own.

“Their insincerity and intolerance has inflicted an injurious wound to the social fabric of Nigeria; their nepotism and parochial approach to governance has inflicted severe wound to the country; their ineptitude and lack of empathy has dealt a damaging blow on the body psyche of all Nigerians.”

The former defence minister said the choice of Idahosa as the vice presidential candidate of the party was made after careful considerations and screening of more than 20 prospective candidates, all of whom he said were eminently qualified to run with him.

He described the cleric as someone with outstanding record, impeccable integrity, broad understanding of the Nigerian state and its contemporary challenges.

He said: “Idahosa is a man of impeccable integrity and credibility with clear understanding of the country’s contemporary challenges.

“He is full time believer and promoter of the united Nigeria. I believe we can work together with sincerity to heal the wounds inflicted on the country.”

In his acceptance speech, the native of Edo State who presides over the God First Ministry, Lekki Light Centre, in Lagos State, tasked Nigerians to come out in their numbers to vote for credible leaders and the Independent National Electoral Commission to remain steadfast in ensuring the votes count.

“Let us come together and work towards healing our country. We must endeavour to face the challenges of the moment, rise together and work together to build the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

The party’s National Chairman, Rufai Alkali, said the team would rescue Nigeria from its present challenges.

“We are proud to say we have a dream and formidable team that is well rooted. The team has the sagacity, and managerial skills to steer the affairs of our great nation. Our party is deeply committed to rebuild friendship and fraternity. We, however, condem the recent trend of votes-buying rearing its ugly head across Nigeria. We want Nigerians to be vigilant so that our collective gains is not destroyed by desperate politicians.”