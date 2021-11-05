From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) has described Nigeria as a country bleeding with blood of innocent citizens shed from insecurity and criminal activities.

National President of NAWOJ, Ladi Bala, stated this during a security summit themed: “National interest amidst insecurity – The role of the media” in Lafia, Nasarawa.

She lamented that the country was beset by insecurity and high level of criminal activities orchestrated by insurgents, banditry, kidnappings, agitators of different shades and other related criminalities.

Bala decried the situation where schools and other institutions had been turned into industries where unknown criminals go to kidnap innocent students and demand millions of naira as ransom for freedom for the lucky ones, while others not so lucky are brutally killed even after ransom payment.

The NAWOJ boss also lamented the poor state of the economy saying it was shrinking while peace and harmony were eroded. She said government policies and programmes were becoming suspicious even by political actors thereby creating lack of confidence in the psyche of the populace.

“In all these women and children are mostly affected. This sad narrative desire a positive change for the good of all, the development is really worrisome as the very foundation of our unity is shaking as a result of insecurity,” she said.

Ladi therefore called on media practitioners to continue setting agenda for national discuss towards addressing the feelings of perceived injustice, lack of equitable allocation of resources and power as well as shared responsibility which is considered as part of agitations at different fronts.

Governor Abdullahi Sule and chief host of the event, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alyu Ubandoma, thanked NAWOJ for choosing the state to hold its National Executive Council meeting and creating an avenue to discuss security.

Guest speaker and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Zwaira Gambo, said there was no better time to discus insecurity than now appreciating the leadership of NAWOJ for organising the event.

He said it we time Nigerians sought national interest instead of personal interest to keep the country together. He also tacked journalists to use their profession to correct societal ills.

