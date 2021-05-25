Njideka Udochi a Nigerian-born medical doctor practicing in the U.S. and younger sister to the current WTO DG, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has received a major award for COVID-19 Community Engagement and Response in Howard County, Maryland, USA.

The award, which is worth $65,000, comes barely three months after she was recognised as Maryland’s Family Physician of the Year by the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians in the United States.

In celebration of this feat, Dr Njide Udochi said: “The award could not have come at a better time.”

She also noted the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on families, particularly people of colour, whilst emphasising the importance of child vaccination as one of the veritable ways to stem the scourge. Dr Udochi pledged to use the $65,000 grant to “help increase access and engage children and families of BIPOC in vaccinations in the county.”