Bolaji Okunola

The Nigeria Boxing Federation [NBF] has revealed the country’s maiden edition of boxing league will commence on December 7, 2019.

NBF, which is affiliated to International Amateur Boxing Association, unfolded this plan at a press briefing held yesterday, at Brai Ayonote Boxing Complex National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The upcoming league, which is schedule for Lagos, will be welcoming four boxing teams across the federation. Delta Force, Team Lagos, Sea Warriors and De Rocks will be battling it in the league scheduled for six weeks.

Speaking at the event, President of the NBF, General Kenneth Minimah, disclosed that this year’s edition will serve as tip of iceberg ahead of the upcoming edition. He also said all is set in terms of financial support and maximum security.

“This idea is part of the development Nigeria boxing need. If you have followed Nigeria boxing from the glorious days to now, you will understand what I’m talking about. We have been challenged by low turn out of performances in international competitions. Therefore, we have to keep them in the weekly mood of the game.

Minimah further opened up on the take away price set aside for participants.

“They have approached a lot of sponsors, although some are saying its an hazardous sports that they will rather put their money into other sports or entertainment. But we made them realised every sport ha its hazards. Some has started showing interest and I can assure you of more sponsors. Aside that, ticket will be sold out to spectators to generate financial income.’