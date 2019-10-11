Stoke City midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has withdrawn from the Super Eagles squad ahead of Sunday’s international friendly against Brazil at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Three–time African champions Nigeria have full capacity in Singapore as they began training sessions, yesterday

The NFF and manager, Gernot Rohr, have opted not to call up replacements for Etebo and Torino defender, Ola Aina.

The Franco-German already replaced defender Kenneth Omeruo with Tyronne Ebuehi, while Efosa Solomon-Otabor, joined the camp following France–based Samuel Kalu’s unavailability.

Solomon-Otabor and forward, Peter Olayinka, are coming into the Nigeria senior camp for the first time ever, while Ebuehi returns for the first time since the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Former junior international midfielder, Ramon Azeez, also makes a return, and defenders Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem as well as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are back after missing the 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro last month.

The official training session will take place tomorrow, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1300 hours Nigeria time, on Sunday.