Slavia Prague’s striker, Peter Olayinka, got a first call-up, while Granada of Spain’s Ramon Azeez is returning to the squad after more than five years in the international wilderness.

Coach Gernot Rohr also invited Rangers of Scotland’s Joe Aribo, Emmanuel Dennis of Belgian side, Club Brugge, Maduka Okoye of Fortuna Dusseldorf of Gremany and PAOKO of Greece midfielder, Anderson Esiti. But conspicuously missing from the list are Super Eagles’ captain and Al Nassr’s Ahmed Musa, Brighton’s Leon Balogun, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Benfica of Spain right fullback, Tyronne Ebuehi due to concerns about their fitness. The Super Eagles’ latest squad contains three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and seven attackers. Nigeria’s full squad Vs Brazil Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Maduka Okoye Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Anderson Esiti, Joe Aribo, Ramon Azeez Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu , Paul Onuachu , Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis, Peter Olayinka