•Musa, Iheanacho out, Azeez, Olayinka
Emma Njoku
The NigeriaFootball Federation (NFF),yesterday announced a 23-man Super Eagles’ squad for the Grade A international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil at the National Stadium in Singapore, on October 13.
Top on the list are Everton of England record signing, Alex Iwobi, Leicester City’s midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Villarreal of Spain whizkid, Samuel Chukwueze, and Lille of France for- ward, Victor Osimhen.
Other familiar suspects listed for the glamour game include Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem (both of CD Leganes, Spain); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France) and Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium).
Slavia Prague’s striker, Peter Olayinka, got a first call-up, while Granada of Spain’s Ramon Azeez is returning to the squad after more than five years in the international wilderness.
Coach Gernot Rohr also invited Rangers of Scotland’s Joe Aribo, Emmanuel Dennis of Belgian side, Club Brugge, Maduka Okoye of Fortuna Dusseldorf of Gremany and PAOKO of Greece midfielder, Anderson Esiti.
But conspicuously missing from the list are Super Eagles’ captain and Al Nassr’s Ahmed Musa, Brighton’s Leon Balogun, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Benfica of Spain right fullback, Tyronne Ebuehi due to concerns about their fitness.
The Super Eagles’ latest squad contains three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders and seven attackers.
Nigeria’s full squad Vs Brazil
Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Maduka Okoye
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi
Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Anderson Esiti, Joe Aribo, Ramon Azeez
Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu , Paul Onuachu , Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis, Peter Olayinka
Leave a Reply