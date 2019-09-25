Emma Njoku

Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr, has added Rangers of Scotland midfielder, Joseph Oluwaseyi Ayodele-Aribo, on his list of players for next month’s Grade A international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil in Singapore.

Rohr had originally left out the gangling midfielder and other new players who featured in Nigeria’s recent international friendly game with Ukraine, preferring to field a more experienced squad against the Samba boys of Brazil.

But the German tactician has revealed he will include Aribo in the glamour friendly encounter following his impressive start to the season in Steven Gerrard’s team

Aribo netted on his international debut for Nigeria against Ukraine earlier this month just three minutes into the game and impressed hugely during the 2-2 draw.

Rohr said: “My plan was to play a very experimental line-up against Ukraine and use several new players, but then go back to playing my strongest team against Brazil.

“I wasn’t going to include some of those new players that played against Ukraine, but I had to change my mind because of their performances.

“One of the new players, Joe Aribo , impressed me so much that I now regard him as an important member of the team and so he will play against Brazil.

“We have AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho coming up and I want my strongest squad to play Brazil ahead of them.”

Meanwhile, Aribo is excited about the prospect of facing the South American superstars.

“To play against Brazil is the type of game players look forward to and it’s no different for me. It will be a test of how far we have come as a team. It’s a game I have to admit I want to play in badly,” he said.