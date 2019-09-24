Brazil coach Tite has called up seven home-based players for the October friendlies against Nigeria and Senegal, reigniting the debate about Brazil’s club and international calendar.

Tite included goalkeepers Weverton (Palmeiras) and Aderbar Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Matheus Henrique and Everton (Grêmio), Daniel Alves (São Paulo) and Rodrigo Caio and Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo) in his 23-man squad for warm-up games in Singapore against West African opposition next month. As a result, the seven-home based players will miss the 24th and 25th round of the Brazilian topflight.

This is bad news for league leaders, Flamengo, runners-up Palmeiras, and Gremio, who, like the Rio club, are still in contention in the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League. In total, Flamengo could miss up to six players during the international break with Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Orlando Berrío selected for Uruguay and Colombia, respectively, and Piris da Motta a potential inclusion in the Paraguayan squad.

On Friday, Brazil also called up their U-17 World Cup squad for the tournament on home soil later this year and their Olympic squad, raising the number of home-based players in the national teams to 18. The players at youth level will miss a far greater stretch of the domestic league, but Tite and the CBF were not willing to cede much ground. Tite had previously indicated that he’d only call up one player per Brazilian club for the October trip to Asia.