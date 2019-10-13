Paul Erewuba

Brazil will take on Nigeria in the second game of their trip to Singapore having previously drawn 1-1 against the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up Senegal on Thursday when a Roberto Firmino goal gave Brazil the lead only for Senegal to draw level in first half stoppage time.

Coach Tite fielded a very strong starting XI against Senegal with only four changes made during the second half.

The match represented a landmark for Neymar, who won his 100th international cap.

The draw extended Brazil’s run without a victory to three games following their matches in September when they drew against Colombia and lost against Peru; it’s the longest sequence without a win since coach Tite took over in 2016.

On the other hand, Nigeria will be taking their first friendly match since a 2-2 draw against Ukraine in September where they had led 2-0 only for the host nation to score twice late in the game.

Nigeria have had some withdrawals from the original squad named by coach Gernot Rohr.

Most recently, midfielder Etebo did not travel due to a visa issue whereas Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina and Samuel Kalu are all missing through injury.

As much as this is a high-profile fixture, Nigeria are very much looking ahead to preparing for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign which starts in November so there is likely to be some experimentation.

Brazil will be looking to end their run of three matches without a win as they round off their trip to Singapore against Nigeria.

They were left frustrated on Thursday when they fielded a strong team but failed to overcome Senegal.

Nigeria have not had as much preparation time having arrived in Singapore later than Brazil and some of the squad arrived later than others so one would expect Brazil to have an edge in that department.

The attendance was disappointing and the atmosphere was lacking at the National Stadium for the Senegal match and it remains to be seen if there is any improvement which may result in a low-key affair. Brazil’s extra preparation time and quality on the pitch should ensure they register a win though.