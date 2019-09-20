Bolaji Okunola

The eagerly awaited October 13 international friendly match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Samba Boys of Brazil will be played on a sandy pitch, Daily Sun gathered.

Singapore, an Asia country, will host the three-time African champions and five-time World champions on the main bowl of the country’s national stadium.

Checks revealed the pitch was attracting various criticisms from soccer enthusiasts who had visited the venue to showcase their talents.

In August 2014, Juventus Manager, Massimiliano Allegri, criticised the sandy pitch during a pre-season friendly, which he failed to feature star player, Carlos Tevez, due to injury concern.

In a similar vein, former Brazil’s head coach and soccer legend, Dunga, criticised the state of the pitch, which had not improved much since the Juventus’ match, when his side were in Singapore to play a friendly against Japan. Although Brazil won the match 4-0, he said, after the match, that the sandy pitch had prevented his side from playing their best football.

Eventually, the grass still failed to grow well and was replaced by the Eclipse Stabilised Turf in May 2015. Till now, the surface of the pitch is not in best condition for the forthcoming world-class friendly.

The 55,000 capacity stadium will be making history as the second stadium to host a match between Nigeria’s senior national team and their Brazilian counterparts after the Abuja National Stadium hosted the first on June 11, 2003. Gil, Lius Fabiano and Andriano sent Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, to pick the ball thrice from his own net.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered both teams may storm the match venue with trains. The stadium is located above the underground Railway line. Trains arrive every five to six minutes during off-peak hours, and two to three minutes during peak hours and event days.