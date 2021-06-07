From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nigeria Breweries PLC on Monday in Kaduna kicked off its Youth Empowerment Programme (YEP) for the 2021 edition with 120 youths as beneficiaries.

The representatives of the various districts heads, community leaders, youth leaders, women leaders and the religious leaders in the host communities were involved in the screening process of the benefitting candidates.

This was even as the Brewery management donated N20 million to Kaduna State government last year to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Brewery Manager, Kaduna, Mr. Osasu Oviawe while declaring open the empowerment programme.

The beneficiaries were selected to train for 10 weeks in ICT, barbing, Tailoring and fashion, phone repairs, catering, make- up, Vulcanising, photography, and NECO fees to be paid for those who chose to further their education.

Earlier, the Head, Corporate Affairs of the Brewery, Mr. Kabir Kasim advised the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity given to them, stressing that, “one of the conditions is that candidate must avoid laxity during the period of training and learning”.

Mr. Oviawe said, “The importance of this programme for us, is to see our host community prosper, as Nigerian Brewery carries out her daily business. It is in our best interest to see our immediate community evolves into a developed and successful neighborhood.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc is your best friend and your number one neighbour of choice. As your best friend, we have contributed so much in the past through our corporate social responsibility programme and will continue to do so for the benefit of this community and the nation at large.

“In the recent past we donated to the accident and emergency trauma unit at Gwamna Awan hospital in Kakuri here.

“We donated N20m cash support to Kaduna State government to help fight COVID-9. We donated sanitizers, hand washing dispensers and vehicle for contact tracing during COVID-19. We introduced the first edition of youth empowerment in 2020 for 80 beneficiaries.

“From 2011-2020 we have renovated and built more than 40 schools across the northern states. Through premium brand (Maltina) we introduced National Maltina schools sports National Maltina teacher of year That has seen to the growth and development of the nation through sports and education.

“Today, we marked another edition of youth empowerment programme in 2021 to further solidify our commitment to the host communities.

“These trainings and skills acquisition programme will create opportunities for the future of the teaming youths of this community.

“We have partnered with top institutions such as the Kaduna ICT Hub with affiliate of Techno engineering centre to bring to this community ICT and phone engineering skills that are on high demand, marketable, employable and for self-sufficiency of each candidate here today.

“We want to create future entrepreneurs, business gurus and technology innovators through this skills acquisition program.After 10 weeks of intensive training, we want to see our vision manifest right within this community.

“We want to see this community and the youth grow, We want you to excel Nigerian Breweries wants to be the part of your success story.

“I would like to advise the candidates to take this program very seriously so as to reap all the benefits accrued to it. Opportunities like this, do not come cheap. Don’t play it. Opportunities like this can propel you to the highest point in life. Take advantage of it. Do not take this for granted”.

District Head of Kakuri /Makera, Shehu Tijjani, leader of one of the host communities, expressed gratitude to Nigeria Brewery for the programme, just as he encouraged the management to continue with the good works.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Jonathan and Antonia said, “We will not let you down. We will make Kaduna and Nigeria proud at the end of our training”.