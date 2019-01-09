Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the February 16 presidential poll, wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Mrs Titi Abubakar, has urged women and youths in the country to vote out President.

Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), so as to end economic the hardship in the country.

Mrs Abubakar made the call on Wednesday, in Abuja, while speaking at the flag-off of the Kick-Out-Hunger campaign, organised by the Titi Atiku Women and Youth Support Group for Atiku/Obi 2019.

The wife of the PDP candidate stated that women and youths are the greatest victims of the economic hardship under the current APC-led Federal government, noting that they cannot afford to be complacent in next month’s presidential election.

Consequently, she admonished them to vote our President Buhari and replace him with Atiku, so as bring back the good old days

According to her, “the vote against hunger campaign, is an answer to a silent prayer. Nigeria is broken. Nigeria is stolen. We must take Nigeria back and place it in the hands of competent leaders. Atiku is a man of genuine compassion that stands for development. Atiku is better at management. He has been tested and trusted and will make Nigeria work again.”

READ ALSO: Air Peace all-female crew foils attempt to traffic 3-day-old baby

Similarly, one of the spokesmen of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Buba Galadima, who also spoke at the event, said President Buhari lacks compassion for Nigerians and should not be allowed to continue in office beyond May 29.

He added that Buhari through his policies has shown that he is more interested in pauperising Nigerians, rather than enhancing their well being.

Galadima dismissed claims by the president that he had delivered on his promise to secure the country. He stated that Kastina, Borno and Zamfara states, where Buhari and some of the security chiefs hail from are currently groaning under serious security challenges.

The PDP campaign spokesman added that a president who cannot secure his home state, cannot secure any part of the country.

Consequently, he urged Nigerians, especially women and youths, to ensure that they voted our President Buhari in the interest of the country.

“Our outing today is significant because Nigeria is at crossroads. A lot of people cannot afford one meal a day. President Buhari is a disappointment to many of his admirers. He is a disappointment to humanity. The man in his early 80s should be compassionate. He wants every Nigerian to become a pauper. Nigerians will judge him by that,” he stated.

Galadima urged Nigerians to vote for Atiku as the next president, noting that he is a man, who “wants good for himself and wants good for everybody.”

Others, who spoke at the event were Mrs Toyin Saraki, wife of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Mrs Gambiya Dogara and wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara among others.