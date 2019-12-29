The event is an initiative of the General Overseer of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Speaking, at the weekend, during a press conference, Member, Central Executive Council (CEC) Loveworld Incorporation, Ambrose Isesele said the awards, an initiative of Future Africa Leaders Foundation (FALF), is to support youths, who are making efforts to improve their community.

“The foundation aims to expand the leadership potentials in Africa by inspiring and encouraging the youths in nation-building and proffering sustainable solutions to promote the continent. There is a lot we can offer and we don’t have to wait for the civilised world to assist,” he said

“Since 2013, the foundation has recognised 10 winners, with $10,000 each and the star prize winner goes home with an additional $25,000.

“These funds assist winners in expanding their sustainable project to enhance development of their countries,” Isesele added.

Head of Department (HOD), FALF, Dave Ogbaka, noted that for this year, there were 180 entries from 54 countries and 30 selected from 21 countries, after nomination screening.

“The screening was done based on certain criteria that included integrity, leadership role, innovation, among others, in their projects which should be one of the sustainable development goals given by the United Nations (UN) relevant to their communities,” he added.