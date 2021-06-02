Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is currently in the Super Eagles camp ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Cameroon, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Samson Tijani has surprisingly surfaced in Vienna despite suggestions that he is nursing an injury suffered in training this past weekend.

Chidozie Awaziem, goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, Peter Olayinka, Valentine Ozornwafor, Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi and Jamilu Collins have also been spotted at the Super Eagles training camp (see photo), bringing the total number of players in camp to seventeen.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Kelechi Iheanacho, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Noble, Anayo Iwuala, Abdullahi Shehu, Marcus Abraham and William Troost-Ekong have reported for international duty.

Kano Pillars winger Ahmed Musa, Nantes star Moses Simon and Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu are the three players still being expected in camp as of the time of filing this report.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is also with the team in Austria ahead of their first training session on grass.

Full list of players in camp

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho

John Noble

Maduka Okoye

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem

William Ekong

Jamilu Collins

Valentine Ozornwafor

Midfielders:

Oghenekaro Etebo

Wilfred Ndidi

Abdullahi Shehu

Samson Tijani

Abraham Marcus

Forwards:

Alex Iwobi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Anayo Iwuala

Peter Olayinka

Terem Moffi