The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and coach Gernot Rohr are struggling to raise a team for the upcoming international friendlies against Cameroon.

Glasgow Rangers’ Leon Balogun, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi, Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi, Leganes’ Kenneth Omeruo, Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze were left out of the finalized roster due to injuries.

Joe Aribo and Almeria striker, Umar Sadiq, who were initially named on the provisional roster, will miss the friendlies in Austria.

Of the 24 players named on the final roster, five have withdrawn from the squad, namely Ola Aina, Victor Osimhen, Tyronne Ebuehi, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo and Frank Onyeka.

In addition, Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Samson Tijani, a late call-up, asked to be left out of the squad due to physical problems.

“We had nine defenders in list. Six now are out,” Rohr said to ESPN.

“They said they had some injuries and the doctors from the clubs said they need to rest because they have some pains. So we got some medical attestations from the teams.

“Ola Aina told me yesterday (Sunday) that his ankle is painful and he cannot make it and the club physio said he cannot play. Then we have (Kevin) Akpoguma, we knew already he is injured and cannot play.

“Victor Osimhen is injured. He sent us an attestation. The meniscus in his knee is painful.

“Zaidu Sanusi is injured. He was in Paris to see a doctor, for surgery perhaps but not for the moment. (Tyronne) Ebuehi sent us a message with a medical attestation that he cannot make it. And Semi Ajayi also says he has problems with his back and the Physio says he needs two weeks of rest.