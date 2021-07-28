Federal Government said that the construction of the two-lane Mfum Bridge which links Nigeria to Cameroon would cost the two countries a whopping $35.836million

Speaking during the inspection of the 408 Lin.m bridge at the border of Nigeria and Cameroon, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the bridge which is expected to strengthen relationships between the two countries would equally facilitate trade and business along the corridor.

“You know that we have heard a very very strong relationwith Republic of Cameroon in terms of trade and business. If you go to Aba, Enugu, Abakaliki, this is the route that facilitates trade, agro-produce, merchandise, manufactured goods from Aba in Abia State. So, you can only expect that that will improve joint border patrols now, more security, much more efficiency which you saw from the format of integration of ECOWAS and sister nations on the African continent. Nigeria is now a signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. So, this is the infrastructure that positions both nations to take the benefit of the free trade that that agreement heralds. So, it is really exciting looking to the future and you can only see more trade, business and employment for people” he said.

On how the government intends to recoup the huge investment on the bridge, the minister said that the prosperity of the people of Nigeria is the reason the government is pushing for the infrastructure renewal.

“These are social assets and you must understand that recoupment, if you like that word, is the happiness and the prosperity of the people of Nigeria.

