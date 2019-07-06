The age-old rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon will be rekindled today when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt.

The match between the two continental football giants will be broadcast live at 5pm on SuperSport 7 and 10 on all DStv packages as well as SuperSport Select 2 and 4 on all GOtv packages.

The Super Eagles qualified for the knockout phase of 2019 AFCON after securing 1-0 victories against Burundi and Guinea, respectively. They, however, lost the chance to finish as Group B winners after slipping up 0-2 to Madagascar in the final group game.

Cameroon, on the other hand, began their AFCON campaign with a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau and secured respective goalless draws against Ghana and Benin Republic to finish second in Group F and advance to the knockout phase.

The Super Eagles frontline of Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi has, so far, been underwhelming, but there is no doubt that the trio possess the means to make life uncomfortable for the Cameroonian backline.