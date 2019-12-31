Lukman Olabiyi

Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana has dominated other Africa countries in the list of 30 nominees for Future Africa Leaders Awards.

The event holds today at the Loveworld Convention Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

The awards, which is in its seventh edition, seeks to recognise and empower young Africans (within the ages of 16 to 23) that have demonstrated exemplary leadership by taking responsibilities for socio-economic and political growth of their countries through education, empowerment, medical outreach, community development programmes, among others.

Member, Central Executive Council (CEC) Loveworld Incorporation, Ambrose Isesele, said the awards is an initiative of the General Overseer of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Since 2013, the foundation has recognised 10 winners, with $10,000 each and the star prize winner goes home with an additional $25,000.

“These funds assist winners in expanding their sustainable project to enhance development of their countries,” Isesele added. Head of Department, FALF, Dave Ogbaka, noted that for this year, there were 180 entries from 54 countries and 30 selected from 21 countries, after nomination screening.

“The screening was done based on certain criteria that included integrity, leadership role, innovation, among others, in their projects which should be one of the sustainable development goals given by the United Nations (UN) relevant to their communities,” he added.

In the list of 30 nominees for the award released by the organiser, Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana had three nominees respectively, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Zambia had two nominees, while other Africa countries like Togo, South Africa, Benin Republic, Seychelles, Botswana, Congo Brazzaville, Burundi, Central Africa, Burkina Faso, Angola, Kenya, Malawi and Gabon got each nominee respectively.

The organiser also disclosed that former President of Liberia and first elected female head of state in Africa, Her Excellency, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will be special guest for this year’s award.