From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The winner of the Most Beautiful Campus Queen (MBCQ) in Nigeria is to star among other world beauty queens at the Miss Teen Globe International Beauty Pageant holding in Paraguay later in the year.

This followed the franchise by the organisers of MBCQ to represent Nigeria at the global pageant holding in the South American nation.

Spokesperson for the organisers Mr Divine Future Johnson described the development as a big breakthrough for the brand.

Johnson said it is the first ever campus pageant brand to gain an international franchise and representation.

According to him, MBCQ contestant form are still on sale, in search for the beautiful lady that is worthy to represent Nigeria and its beautiful culture in a foreign land.

Besides the representation, Johnson said the winner will get N2 million reward.

He encouraged all young Nigerian students to see this as a major stepping stone to limelight.