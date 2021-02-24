By Cosmas Omegoh

In the face of intractable conflicts being witnessed across the country, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has reaffirmed that the country is prominent and could be better if the unity of the federating units is cultivated and sustained.

Tambuwal stated this while signing into law the state’s Hisbah Commission Bill.

According to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, the governor, while commenting on recent happenings across the country, said: “We must learn from what has happened in the past, particularly in recent weeks and months in this country.

“Our country is great, but that greatness can only be showcased through our collective resolve to remain as one, law-abiding and peaceful people that believe in our collective humanity, and our various abilities and endowments that can propel the development of this country.”

He appealed to those that are still feeling aggrieved about the recent violence in the country “to sheathe their swords and embrace peace,” by devoting their energy to tackling “other challenges of development that are militating against our realising our full potentialities.

“There is hardly any state whose potential, if harnessed, cannot be fully independent in terms of revenues, human and capital resources to develop fully beyond what we are having today,” Tambuwal said.

He said in many of the countries of the world, Nigerians with ‘intellectual capacity’ are celebrated as their best professionals, while the country boasts about abundant mineral resources, vast agricultural potential and many other things of value to mankind.

“So, what is it that we are lacking? Nothing. But with tolerance, understanding and leadership. I appeal that we must, as we normally provide leadership in our respective homes, see this country as ours, take it as ours and work with the rest of our brothers and sisters from wherever they come from, whatever leanings are, be it cultural, religious, traditional, and work together because God doesn’t make mistake.

“I am not among those who believe Nigeria is a mistake. Nigeria is not a mistake. Nigeria is God’s own wish for all of us to work with and make it work. It can work and we must all put our hands together to make this country work,” he said.