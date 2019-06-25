Uche Henry

THE president of the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN), Dr Obiora Madu, said Nigeria has all it takes to be the Outsourcing destination for the world if the public sector key into the vision of AOPN of maximizing the potential of Nigeria’s abundantly human resources.

Addressing journalists at the Association’s Expo in Lagos recently, AOPN’s president said Nigeria’s human resources have the capacities and capabilities to deliver best results anywhere in the world, adding that Outsourced personnel from AOPN are second to none.

Madu further stressed that AOPN is generating a bill through the National Assembly to regulate and guide the contractual agreement among the parties in outsourcing contract.

He said : “We have a policy on outsourcing, but it’s not enough and outdated. So we need the Federal Government to look into outsourcing and do everything necessary to make Nigeria the hub of outsourcing for other countries as it was in India because records have shown that Nigeria has best brains anywhere in the world. we need to harness our human resources to boost our economy.”

Meanwhile, the president, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Sam Ohuabunwa, bemoaned the hostile business environment in Nigeria saying that such has kept the country far away from the Top 50 of Outsourcing countries unlike Ghana which is 45th position in Outsourcing global index.

Ohuabunwa who spoke on: Nigeria; the Next Outsourcing Hub, at the event agreed with AOPN that Nigeria can become the next Outsourcing Hub in the global space if the public sector do their bit in the right direction without hesitation. The concept of outsourcing is germane for countries like Nigeria which are not technologically developed but can leverage on its abundant human resources (as a comparative and competitive advantage) to provide human capital services to developed economies.”