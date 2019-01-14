Moses Akaigwe

As part of the high points of the visit of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, in August 2018, Volkswagen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian government on the return of the current world’s largest auto maker to its former plant in Lagos. The agreement has since stirred reactions from the local auto industry stakeholders.

In this exclusive interview, the Managing Director of Volkswagen Group, South Africa & Head of Volkswagen Sub-Sahara Africa (SSA), Mr. Thomas Schaefer, gives more insight into the agreement expected to prepare the way for full resumption of the assembly of Volkswagen vehicles at the plant – initially from assembly kits but with the long-term view of establishing Nigeria as an automotive hub for the West African sub-region.

Schaefer also commented on the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) or auto policy; the need to enact a law to support the policy; the possibility of the Volkswagen brand overtaking the competing brands to return to the top of the market; and the continued importation of used vehicles into the country.

“Volkswagen believes that Nigeria has the potential to be the automotive powerhouse in West Africa by just the sheer size of its population. We are also encouraged by the willingness and commitment of the Nigerian government to introduce policies that are conducive to re-establishing Nigeria’s automotive industry. Political will and vision are the keys to success.”

MoU with Federal Government

In the MoU, Volkswagen has undertaken to implement a phased approach in relation to the assembly of vehicles, initially from assembly kits with the long term view of establishing Nigeria as an automotive hub. This will include establishing a training academy in conjunction with the German government, which will train the initial employees. The academy will also provide broader technical training in automotive skills. It is also intended that a comprehensive Volkswagen vehicle and service network is developed in Nigeria subject to commercial viability.

In turn, the Nigerian government has undertaken to accelerate the approval of the Nigerian Automotive Policy, which is currently under consideration. This includes the gradual transition from the importation of used cars to the manufacture and distribution of new passenger vehicles. The government has committed to providing a conducive legislative environment that will encourage the manufacturing of motor vehicles in Nigeria.