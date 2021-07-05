Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, has expressed confidence that through a deliberate synergy between the public and private sector, Nigeria can and will build an army of non-oil exporters.

Awolowo disclosed this recently when he hosted the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji, who was accompanied by Titi Olubiyi at the Export House.

The NEPC boss, alongside his management team, briefed the delegation on the strategic importance of collaboration and activities under the Export Expansion Facility Programme.

According to a statement, yesterday, the NSIA delegation was impressed with the critical partnerships and initiatives that NEPC continues to innovate and promote, particularly the Zero Oil Plan.

“I was glad to host Orji accompanied by Olubiyi at the Export House. Along with my management team, I briefed the delegation on the strategic importance of our collaboration and activities under the Export Expansion Facility Programme @eefpgov.

“The NSIA delegation was thoroughly impressed with the critical partnerships and initiatives that NEPC continues to innovate and promote, particularly the Zero Oil Plan.

“Together we brainstormed numerous ways to bring about a Nigerian non-oil export centric collaboration between the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council. Discussions centered on: The establishment of Domestic Export Warehouses (DEW), the establishment of Export Trading Company (ETC).

“This collaboration will, no doubt, have a potential ripple effect on not just Nigerian non-oil export quality development but significant improvements in local production quality, export scale growth and drive ultimately earning Nigeria the much needed foreign exchange revenue,” Awolowo said.

