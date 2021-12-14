From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

General Overseer, Maranatha Chapel International Churches, Right Rev’d Olumakinde Alawode, has said the only way for Nigeria to become a great nation is through restructuring

He made this known in an 11-point communique issued in commemoration of the 13th anniversary of his consecration as a charismatic pentecostal bishop, held at Zion Cathedral, Maranatha Chapel Headquarters, Abayomi, Iwo Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, “I believe in one Nigeria, but a restructured Nigeria. I have been saying this for many years, especially in my yearly communique. This entity called Nigeria, its present operations may not achieve the agitations of the people and our dream of a great nation. Nigeria has a great destiny to fulfill. It is time to fashion out our own peculiar system of government that will put into considerations our peculiar socio-political and cultural peculiarities.

“The agitation for a restructured Nigeria will never cease in this nation until we take the bull by the horns and do something. If a people is silenced today, be assured that another will rise tomorrow, crying the same thing. I am therefore lending my voice once again for regional form of government. This will allow for healthy competition, grassroots development, human resource awakening, responsive and accountable leadership.”

On the 2023 general elections, he said: “This country belongs to all of us. Politics is for us all. We cannot keep complaining of bad leaders, while we sit in our room biting our fingers and taking no proactive steps.

“Youths, you cannot keep complaining on social media about the governments, having no plan for your future, it is time to be involved in governance. I want to as everyone who has no PVC to go and register. I want to encourage everyone , who is burdened for this country bro join a political party. Go to your ward, and a party.

“Politics is a game of number. The more good people in politics, the better our society. When good people go into hiding, bad people rule unchallenged. Stop saying politics is a dirty game, join the movement to wash it. The state and federal elections are closing on us. We can determine those we want to lead us and no rigging bit manipulation can cancel it. Let us take charge of the coming elections.”

Alawode also noted that “God is the one that places people in authority and removes them. It is a rare and great privilege bro be counted among the very few in a nation that will ever sit in the place of power and even more rare to occupy the exalted office of the President of the nation. I wish all our political leaders understand this and tread in office with the fear of God.

“Our prayers as believers are with President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration to succeed and move this nation forward. Though, the events of the past three years have been very sad and disheartening in all areas and aspects of this nation, I joined my faith with other believers of like mind, who refused to give up on our nation and believe the best is still coming.

“I am pleading with President Buhari to use the remaining few months in office to leave a legacy that will speak well of him after he is no more in power. At this level, what should matter most to him and his team is leaving a legacy, a good name, and a golden record that posterity will never forget. My prayers are with him.”