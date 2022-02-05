From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Canadian Government, has intensified efforts geared towards the promotion and protection of the rights of women and girls, and address sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

The development took place during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Canada Fund for Local Initiative (CFLI) and the Stand To End Rape (STER) Initiative in Abuja.

The MoU is in line with Canada’s commitment to continue to support the fight against Gender Based Violence, as well as the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAAP) Act in Kebbi state.

In his remarks, Acting Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Kevin Tokar, said Canada is pleased to announce its new partnership with STER as part of its ongoing efforts to promote and protect the rights of women and girls, and address sexual and gender-based violence across Nigeria.

Tokar also said each and every day in Nigeria, women, girls and boys are being subjected to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in alarming numbers.

“This violence has long-lasting health, social and economic effects that can span generations, often leading to cycles of violence within families and communities. It is crisis by any measure,” Tokar said.

Tokar further said under Canada’s Feminist Foreign Policy, Canada places gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls at the heart of everything Canada does.

“We believe that this is key to building a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world.

“We also recognise the vital role that women’s rights organizations play in raising awareness, mobilizing communities, and changing attitudes, social norms and practices. This is where our work with STER comes into play.

“Under our Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, our new partnership prioritizes the implementation of the VAPP Act in Kebbi State, following its state-level passage in October 2021. The ongoing adoption of the VAPP, as well as the Child Rights Act, is a significant development across Nigeria, which has all given us hope. We commend our partners, including the federal and state governments, for achieving these milestones.

“However, ensuring the full implementation of the law is where the real work begins. More work is needed to raise awareness around the VAPP, where it has been adopted, and to address some of the underlying issues that lead to SGBV in the first place.

“This is why we believe strongly in our partnership with STER and look forward to taking this new initiative forward, as we stand together with the Government of Nigeria and civil society to bring an end to SGBV,” Tokar also said.

Earlier, the Executive Director, STER, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, said STER is pleased to collaborate with the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria and CFLI Nigeria on the programme.

Osowobi added that the project is to aid functional systems and provide adequate information for the safety, security and well-being of women and girls in Kebbi State and benefit Nigerian adolescents.

“Through this collaboration, both institutions will foster the improved implementation of the VAAP Law and SGBV prevention,” Osowobi said.