From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said for Nigeria to attain its ‘Giant of Africa’ status, security agencies need to work in collaboration with the people to end the country’s intractable security challenges.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Daniel Alabara, yesterday, said Diri stated this when the new Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya and other principal army officers paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Alabrah said the governor restated the need for all Nigerians to join hands as a people to accelerate the country’s pace of development.

“We cannot afford to disunite our country because we need to be together and work together to make this country one of the best.This can only be done when we work as one and as a people whose development had been stunted and strive to fast-track it, “he said.

While congratulating Gen. Yahaya on his appointment as 22nd Chief of Army Staff, the governor prayed God to grant him the wherewithal to stamp out insecurity in the country.

“We believe that with your appointment as the 22 Chief of Army Staff in the Nigerian Army, God who has brought you in will give you the wherewithal and support to bring the level of insecurity we have witnessed for sometime down to a point that Nigeria will actually stand up as Giant of Africa.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.