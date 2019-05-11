Bianca Iboma

The Grand Administrator and Director of the Board of Rosicrusian Order, (AMORC), Mr Kenneth Idiodi, has called on government at all levels, traditional, religious leaders and Nigerians to join the moral campaign to stop all acts of terrorism, killings, banditry, kidnappings and hate among other issues that have bedevilled the nation.

Idiodi stated this in Lagos while delivering his welcome address at the public seminar of the group.

He condemned all the extra-judicial killings that have been persistent in nation.

He said that raising children in an atmosphere of incessant killings and hate shows failure of government.

He said AMORC, as an organisation preaches good leadership, justice, fairness, effective representation and participatory democracy which can better the lot of everyone in the society.

“At a time when Nigeria is seen to be a country that has virtually all religious denominations in the world, at a time when many visitors see Nigeria as a highly religious-oriented society and a nation with incessant calls for the Almighty intervention in her affairs, Rosicrucian have chosen to consider ‘spirituality for social justice’ as a way of adding our voice to justice in the country.

He said Nigeria and most societies in the world are fraught with all kinds of problems such as poverty, hunger, ill health, crime, terrorism and discrimination, which are all caused by maladministration and injustice.

“However, in the scheme of things, when society denies some people of their fair share of goods and services while others get more than they deserved an imbalance is created in its internal structure.”

Idiodi stressed that it happens that there is one vice that is responsible for most if not all the other vices and that is societal injustice. The fundamental balance of the society must be maintained by justice.”

Achieving social justice, according Idiodi, requires the kind of understanding that is gained through spiritual development. He emphasised that the conclave theme “Spiritual for Social Justice” is therefore very appropriate as a subject for contemplation in today’s world.

He said each time members of the organisation meet, they are reminded of these values and how to uphold them and inculcate them in others for the society to be a better place.

He lamented the high level of unserious among Nigerian people, adding that the bane of the country is premised on it.

His words: “If we want our country to work, we have to be serious and plan for it. Nigeria cannot be great based on wishful thinking; we have to plan and work towards it like serious people do. Those who are prophesying about the future of Nigeria are just deceiving themselves .We have to work for the kind of Nigeria we want in the future now.

“We can create the kind of Nigeria we want by being serious with our planning which is a very important step in the process of succeed; we can’t create a Nigeria of our desire through predictions and prophesies.

“Whenever we become serious about moving Nigeria forward, then Nigeria will be great again; all we need is just one dose of seriousness. Hypocrisy should be discarded; let us get serious as a people because we have all it takes to be where we want to be,” he said.

A researcher, Prof Victor Ariole, who presented a paper on “Spirituality and social justice across myths and cultures,” said Nigeria needs just two or three political parties to tackle the root of injustice.

Also, Dr Fassy Yusuf, one of the facilitators at the event who presented a paper on “Leadership and Spirituality: The missing link,” regretted that Nigeria as a nation lacks good leaders and that is the major plight the nation faces at the moment.