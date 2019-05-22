Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said Nigeria does not have the luxury to constantly deal with one country in the world.

Osinbajo, who said this in Lagos, at a two-day 2019 USA Fair, noted that Nigeria, as a developing country, is ambitious in building relations with America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and others.

Represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, Osinbajo said that Nigeria would continue to be a partner to different countries.

“We want Nigeria to become one of the easiest place for anyone to do business in the world.

“Nigeria does not have the luxury of dealing with just one country. We really want to be good neighbour to many countries.

“As great as America is, we want to partner with America. We want to also partner with Europe, Asia, the Middle East and other countries of the world,’’ he said.

Osinbajo said that Nigeria and America would continue to be strategic partners, adding that both countries should work together for themselves and the world at large.

The US ambassador, Mr. Stuart Symington, who described Nigeria as a strange country, said leadership from Nigerians would drive Nigeria, Africa and the world forward.

Symington enjoined business owners not to continue to see every opportunity as for making profit, but should be directed at making the whole world a better place.