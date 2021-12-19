From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu said that with the policies put in place by the Federal Government, Nigeria is well poised to be the largest economy in the world.

Dr. Onu said this at a facility tour of workshops and laboratories of the Ministry’s agencies in Kano State at the weekend.

The Facilities are of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) and the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

He briefed the Kano state government, on the steps and painstaking efforts of the Ministry in ensuring that the nation relies less on imports and locally produce goods and services that are needed in the country.

Dr. Onu highlighted some of the ground breaking achievements which include; Local fabrication of Machinery spare parts which are of global standards, the 10 ton capacity rice processing and 2 ton capacity livestock feed production.

He described Kano state as an Oasis of peace and stability, adding that the state government have taken proactive steps to ensure this feat.

Dr. Onu further encouraged the Kano state government to further intensify efforts to ensure Kano state remains the cynosure of all eyes.

In his remarks, the governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ummar Ganduje said that his state has embraced STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) in confronting it’s challenges, especially by the acquisition of the best security and crime tracker in the country.

He further said that the state has the largest rice processing mills in the country and by extension West Africa.

Dr. Ganduje, used the occasion to advocate for the production of more machinery to assist the agricultural sector.