From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said with the policies put in place by the Federal Government, Nigeria is poised to be the largest economy in the world.

He stated this during a facility tour of workshops and laboratories of the ministry’s agencies in Kano State. The facilities are of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) and the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

He briefed the Kano State government on the steps and efforts of the ministry in ensuring the nation relies less on imports and enhanced locally produced goods and services needed in the country.

Onu highlighted some of the ground-breaking achievements, which include local fabrication of machinery spare parts of global standards, the 10 ton capacity rice processing and two ton capacity livestock feed production.

He described Kano State as an Oasis of peace and stability, adding that the state government have taken proactive steps to ensure the feat.

Onu encouraged the Kano government to further intensify efforts to ensure the state remains the cynosure of all eyes.

Governor Abdullahi Ummar Ganduje said his state has embraced science, technology and innovation in confronting its challenges, especially by the acquisition of the best security and crime tracker in the country.

He further said the state has the largest rice processing mills in the country and, by extension, West Africa.