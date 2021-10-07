Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr may have left out Maduka Okoye in the starting line-up in today’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Central Africa Republic, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

The coach stated this during the pre-match conference of the team, stressing that his exclusion from the team was due to his late arrival to camp. He said the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper need to be disciplined after missing his flight for the game.

Rohr added that he has to make the decision considering that many players see the game against CAR as an easy match and axing Okoye will help to keep the team in focus for the game.

The decision means Francis Uzoho will likely start in goal, as he’s the deputy to the 22-year-old since losing his position as first choice largely due to injury and later inactivity at club level.

