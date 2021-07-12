Nigeria has joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s edition of World Population Day with the theme: “ “Rights and Choices are the answer: Whether baby boom or bust”

Chief Executive Officer, Fempanath Nigeria Limited, Olukayode Olaitan used the occasion in Lagos to congratulate Nigerians when they celebrated the 27th edition of the World Population Day which comes up July 11 every year.

Olaitan recalls that World Population Day, seeks to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues and was established by the then-governing council of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, in 1989.

“He further stated the theme “ Rights and choices are the answer: Whether baby boom or bust, the solution is shifting fertility rates lies in prioritizing the reproductive health and rights of all people.

He said the aim of the celebration is to pay great attention towards the reproductive health problems of the community people as it is the leading cause of the ill health as well as the death of the pregnant women worldwide. The campaign of the World Population Day every year increases the knowledge and skills of the people worldwide towards their reproductive health and family planning.

“ No doubt, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a staggering toll on people, communities and economies everywhere. Through this great awareness celebration, people are encouraged to take part in the event to know about population issues with respect to hunger, poverty, water and food scarcity, environmental degradation. Others are political instability, insecurity taking into account various factors affecting their ability to meet the needs of a growing population, like corruption, climate change, banditry, kidnapping, inflation of food materials and inadequate support for farmers to mentioned but a few.”

Olaitan urged the Federal Government to underscore the importance of accurate population data not only for development, but also for addressing the nation’s insecurity, food security and survival aids for farmers who are exceptionally responsible for feeding the nation’s population health emergencies, such as survival funds for farmers.

“ There must be measures by the tiers of government to address ethnic violence and citizenry protection, response and recovery plans and programs. We believe the only thing that has not been exploited to the benefit of Nigeria and our children is farming. We have arable land everywhere; farming will take a lot of our children off the streets. And it is one of the agenda we are passionate about as we join the rest of the World in celebration of this day.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.